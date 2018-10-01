Bethel superintendent to resign

BETHEL — At a recent board of education special meeting, Bethel Local Schools Superintendent Ginny Potter submitted a letter of resignation.

Potter announced her intention to resign, effective July 2019, to “pursue other educational options.” Her letter to the board stated that she will continue to fulfill her contractual obligations until the conclusion of her contract.

She thanked the current board and members of the previous board for the opportunity to serve the students of Bethel Local Schools. Potter also expressed her gratitude to the team of administrators and staff in the district.

“They partnered with me to develop an educational environment that focused on 21st Century instruction and skills. I am grateful for the privilege of leading such an exceptional team of individuals. Many have become close colleagues and friends walking with me through the struggles and successes of my Beehive journey,” she wrote. “I wish nothing but the best for the children of the Bethel community now and in their futures.”

“That’s a pretty significant letter,” said president of the board Jacob King. He thanked Potter for giving the board early notice, which he said will give them time to proceed with filling the position.

Potter joined the district in 2014 in the midst of planning for a new high school addition. She oversaw the construction and the growth of the student population from the Carriage Trails housing development.