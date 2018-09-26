Board discusses facility plans

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City board of education voted to abandon plans for building a new school facility at the Broadway site and move forward in planning for an addition to L.T. Ball.

“We worked very hard on the aspect of having a building at the Broadway site,” Superintendent Gretta Kumpf said. “That was proposed and we actually had a bond issue and that went down very strongly.”

The motion also affirmed the district’s intent to participate in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission’s (OFCC) Expedited Local Partnership Program (ELPP). The program enables districts to move ahead with portions of their facilities projects and be reimbursed for part of the cost.

“We are, as a district, working very strongly at pursuing all those possibilities and trying to solidify what is our direction as a district right now,” she said. “This is the direction… that we’re headed, that we’re planning for. There’s a lot of work still to be done.”

Kumpf noted that, over the summer, several improvements were made to the existing L.T. Ball building, including the replacement of the chiller, boilers and hot water heaters, roof work, door replacement and security upgrades. The improvements were funded by the district’s permanent improvement levy.

In other business, the board approved another contract with Jane Dockery for assistance with the district’s strategic planning process. The $1,900 contract includes small group meetings, one in person and up to two more by phone, two steering committee meetings, and writing support for the strategic plan report.

“This should finish this aspect up for us,” Kumpf said. “She was willing to keep the dialogue going.”

The district hired Dockery, who is the associate director of applied policy research institute at Wright State University, in April to assist with the strategic planning process. The first contract included three or four sessions at a cost of $1,900.

“I think she’s been a good investment in helping move this along,” board member Joellen Heatherly said.

Board member Theresa Dunaway agreed, but added that she would prefer more direction or leadership during the work sessions.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

