Commissioners approve purchases

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Thursday afternoon, the Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases, including new parts for the jail camera system.

The board approved the purchase of two new digital video recorders to replace the existing units used by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at a total cost of $1,325 from MNJ Technologies.

According to IT Director Matt Watkins, the parts for the county’s current system are difficult to find. The recorders are used to keep constant video recordings for the jail and incarceration facility.

“We have to use MNJ in this manner to get these parts because they’re only available on the internet,” Watkins said. “We don’t buy anything directly off of eBay or anything like that, so they’re kind enough to actually do that for us.”

Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien said the Ohio Revised Code prohibits the county from using its credit card for those types of purchases.

The commissioners also accepted a quote for two ARC rotary filing cabinets for the Auditor’s Office at a cost of $5,612 from Elements IV Interiors.

The board also approved the Engineer’s Office’s application for Federal Fast Act funding for the resurfacing of Washington Road. The estimated local cost of the project is $290,400, with the estimated federal portion of $396,000.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

