Tipp City Rotary news

Provided photo

James Smith from Tall James Photography demonstrated the wet plate collodion photographic method at the Rotary meeting on Sept. 12. James explained the history of this process dating back to the mid-1800’s, then he prepared the black aluminum plate, exposed the plate, developed the plate, and will finish the process/plate at his studio. James used and 1930s camera and chemicals/compounds that would have been used in that era. Pictured are James Smith and Rotary model James Bayliff. You will be able to see the final product on Tall James Photography’s Facebook page in the near future. Special thanks to Program Chairperson Julianne Mohr for inviting Tall James to the Rotary meeting.