Fall Fling rolls into town

WEST MILTON — Hundreds of classic cars are expected to roll into downtown, as the 10th annual Fall Fling returns to West Milton next weekend.

The annual event is organized by the West Milton Rotary and serves to promote local businesses, organizer Brian Tomlinson said. The event will be held 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22. Participants can enter the show at the intersection of State Route 571 and Miami Street.

“It’s a neat little small town thing,” he said. “It will be a fun family event.”

The event is not only celebrating 10 years, but it is also honoring the memory of Dawson Cress, a “local hot rod guy,” Tomlinson said. Cress, who passed away this summer, was well-known in the West Milton community — along with his ‘39 Chevy.

“He was always there every year,” he said. “He was a friend of everyone.”

Last year, more than 300 vehicles were on view; in previous years, there have been as many as 500. If the weather is nice next weekend, Tomlinson predicted a big turnout of cars.

The car show is free to attend, with free entry and dash plaques for participants.

“That’s something we’re proud of,” Tomlinson said. He added that the event is also sponsored by Skipper’s Tavern and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Tomlinson said visitors can also check out downtown West Milton’s shops and restaurants, as well as a number of vendor and food booths.

There will also be a cornhole tournament, beginning a little before the car show, and a coloring contest for kids.

Following the event will be an after party at LH Speakeasy, located behind the Fayvores Banquet Center at 2234 S. Miami St., featuring Brothers In Arms. There will be a $5 cover charge.

