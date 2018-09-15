Bethel board discusses building analysis

BETHEL TWP. — At a recent meeting, the Bethel school board discussed a structural analysis of the buildings.

According to Superintendent Ginny Potter, a structural analysis of the school facilities will be performed, including a look at the walls, windows, roof, structural and mechanical systems, plumbing and electrical, and the HVAC system. It will also include the life expectancies of those systems and their potential replacement costs.

“When they’re taking a look at this, they will be looking at a facility evaluation of designated district buildings, the drawings and specifications of the designated buildings, they would do physical walks through and evaluation of district facilities by a team consisting of registered architects and consulting managers,” she said.

Board member Todd Wright compared it to a doctor giving a patient a physical, “checking out, from nuts to bolts, everything in the building to make sure everything meets code or what needs to be fixed.”

“It’s a pretty extensive process,” Potter said. “We would like to get started so if we do want to look at the money and get into the (Ohio Facilities Construction Commission), we have that report to use in our application process,” she said.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

