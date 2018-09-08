Dog obedience classes upcoming

TIPP CITY — Tara Fisher, a registered Veterinary Technician who specializes in behavioral modification and obedience training, will be teaching two dog obedience classes this month for Tipp Monroe Community Services.

Both classes will teach foundational behaviors such as sit, stay, down, come, get-it, drop-it, and leave-it. Functional life skills such as polite leash walking, appropriate greetings, and building attention will also be covered.

• Puppy Kindergarten — This six-week course for puppies 11 weeks to 6 months, beginning on Monday, Sept. 24 from 7:15-8:15 p.m., will shine a new light on fun and innovative ways to connect and clearly communicate with your puppy. Help your puppy get off on the right paw by learning how to prevent and problem-solve common behavioral issues. This class will give you the tools needed to help shape them into a well-rounded member of your forever family.

• Adult Dog Obedience — For adult dogs 7 months and up. Growing up can be hard to do and this six-week course will help you navigate through these stages in your dog’s development. The class begins on Sept. 24 from 6-7 p.m. The class will work through reactions to distractions and problem-solve common behavioral issues in adolescence. Discover new and exciting ways to motivate and better understand your lifelong companion.

The cost for each six week class is $53 for residents and $55 for non-residents. There is a $10 supply fee that is paid directly to the instructor. The classes will be held at the Monroe Township Garage, 655 Michaels Road in Tipp City. See tmcomservices.org for vaccination policy and items to bring to class. Register online website or by visiting the office at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City.

For more information on the programs offered at TMCS contact Katie Sonnanstine at (937) 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.