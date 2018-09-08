MVCTC students meet with Milton-Union sophomores

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Student Ambassadors visited Milton-Union sophomores on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The group of ambassadors included Carley Asher a veterinary science student from Preble Shawnee; Megan Trittschuh a pre-nursing student from Milton-Union; and Sam Hunter a welding from Tipp City.

Ambassadors shared career technical training programs and college opportunities. MVCTC offers 40 career technical programs for high school juniors and seniors. MVCTC continues to prepare students for college and careers after high school. More than 85 percent of students earn college scholarships and over 93 percent of students are employed, in an apprenticeship, in the military, or enrolled in college six months after graduating.

All sophomores from the MVCTC 27-partner school districts have the opportunity to select two career programs to visit at MVCTC during the annual Sophomore Career Days. This year, Sophomore Career Days are scheduled Nov. 27-29. The Annual MVCTC Sophomore Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 29, form 4:30-7 p.m. For more information about Sophomore Career Days or visiting MVCTC, please call (937) 854-8056.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

What started almost 50 years ago as the Montgomery County JVS has transformed into the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC). While the name has changed, the mission remains the same. MVCTC are dedicated to providing training for in-demand jobs and college-readiness skills for high school and adult students across Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren Counties.