Singing in the rain

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald

The seventh annual Tippapalooza music fest got off to a damp start last weekend after rain delayed the event. The concert featured Covington rock band Seth Canan & the Carriers, Dayton rock and Americana band Neo American Pioneers (pictured), and Dayton-based indie quartet The 1984 Draft. The Tippapalooza music festival was the brainchild of a group of friends and musicians who wanted to play music, promote other local artists, and raise money for local organizations. This year’s beneficiary was the Tipp Pride Association, which is raising funds to build a new stadium.