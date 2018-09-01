Final summer concert set

TIPP CITY — The next Downtown Tipp City community night is set for Friday, Sept. 7, and will feature the music of Scott Lee, the Barnhart Band and Wolf Moon Revival.

The evening of free music will open with Scott Lee at 6 p.m. and The Barnhart Band at 6:45. Headlining the evening will be Wolf Moon Revival at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the final performance of the Summer Concert Series, which is celebrating its 27th season.

Local singer-songwriter Scott Lee will start the evening with an array of old time, bluegrass, Irish folk songs, blues, and cowboy tunes. The Barnhart Band from Troy — the winner of this year’s Strawberry Festival talent competition — featuring John Treasure and Cyndi Clark. The duo incorporates a stand-up bass, guitar, harmonica, and unrefined vocals. Their gritty original music borders on blues, folk, rock, and Indiana.

Wolf Moon Revival delivers an energetic mix of blues, funk, and Americana. The band consists of local music veterans Eric Henry on guitar, Joe Waters on vocals/harmonica/guitar, Brad Denson on bass, and Brandon Austin on drums.

The community night concerts are a hometown tradition and are held on the first Friday of the month June through September. It is recommended that attendees bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather the concert will be canceled.

For more information stop by The Hotel Gallery or call (937) 667-3696.