Workshop offers help with chronic pain

TIPP CITY — Chronic pain — pain that lasts longer than three to six months — can take both a physical and emotional toll. The Area Agency on Aging offers a six week Healthy U program aimed at helping you better control your chronic pain.

The series of six weekly workshops will be held at Liberty Commons, 101 Rohrer Drive in Tipp City, on Thursdays, Sept. 27 through Nov. 1. Workshop sessions begin at 2 p.m. and end no later than 4:30 p.m.

Workshops are open to adults of any age who have chronic pain and/or their caregivers. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited and advance registration is required by contacting Diane Benson at (937) 667-9810 or dbenson@nationalchurchresidences.org. Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain, the Moving Easy CD, and a relaxation CD.

The Healthy U Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop helps people develop the skills and coping strategies to better manage their symptoms and feel healthier. It is an interactive, small group workshop that has been proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills.

The workshop focuses on pain management, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about your pain. Moving Easy, a gentle movement program, is introduced in week 3. Participants learn to manage their symptoms through action planning, interactive learning, problem-solving, and social support.

The Area Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. It is an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.