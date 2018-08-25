Posted on by

Challenge winners prove reading rocks


Provided photo Maggie Klepinger was the winner of a keyboard following this year’s Milton-Union Public Library summer reading program. Each winner completed the entire bingo board for their grade level. Winner’s names were drawn for the grand prize for their grade level.

Provided photo Maggie Klepinger was the winner of a keyboard following this year’s Milton-Union Public Library summer reading program. Each winner completed the entire bingo board for their grade level. Winner’s names were drawn for the grand prize for their grade level.


Provided photo Lauren Overla was the winner of a floor piano.


Provided photo Ashley McCarroll was the winner of a microphone.


Provided photo

Maggie Klepinger was the winner of a keyboard following this year’s Milton-Union Public Library summer reading program. Each winner completed the entire bingo board for their grade level. Winner’s names were drawn for the grand prize for their grade level.

Provided photo

Lauren Overla was the winner of a floor piano.

Provided photo

Ashley McCarroll was the winner of a microphone.

Provided photo Maggie Klepinger was the winner of a keyboard following this year’s Milton-Union Public Library summer reading program. Each winner completed the entire bingo board for their grade level. Winner’s names were drawn for the grand prize for their grade level.
https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/08/web1_SRP_Winner_MaggieKlepinger.jpgProvided photo Maggie Klepinger was the winner of a keyboard following this year’s Milton-Union Public Library summer reading program. Each winner completed the entire bingo board for their grade level. Winner’s names were drawn for the grand prize for their grade level.

Provided photo Lauren Overla was the winner of a floor piano.
https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/08/web1_SRP_Winner_LaurenOverla.jpgProvided photo Lauren Overla was the winner of a floor piano.

Provided photo Ashley McCarroll was the winner of a microphone.
https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/08/web1_SRP_Winner_AshleyMcCarroll.jpgProvided photo Ashley McCarroll was the winner of a microphone.

https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/08/web1_SRP_StaffPic_1.jpg