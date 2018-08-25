Challenge winners prove reading rocks

Provided photo
Maggie Klepinger was the winner of a keyboard following this year’s Milton-Union Public Library summer reading program. Each winner completed the entire bingo board for their grade level. Winner’s names were drawn for the grand prize for their grade level.
Provided photo
Lauren Overla was the winner of a floor piano.
Provided photo
Ashley McCarroll was the winner of a microphone.
