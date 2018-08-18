Edison announces summer dean’s list

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized 80 students for excellence in academics on the 2018 Summer Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Miami County students on the Dean’s List include:

Bradford: Brock Barga

Casstown: Jacob Qvick

Conover: Frances Putnam

Covington: Janine Burns, Legend Patty, Bailey Tipps

Ludlow Falls: Breanna Eads

Piqua: Kiera Burns, Alexis Bylczynski, Channon Collins, Jennifer Helman, Tyler Hill, Sierra Meyer, Andrew Niblick, Harley Perkins, Avery Pickrel, Lanessa Sharp, Kelly Tedder, Joseph White, Jerry Wilson

Pleasant Hill: Nicholas Honeycutt, Kori Hutchinson, Michaela Kirk, Layla Robbins

Saint Paris: Kristin Eklund, Tia Thacker

Tipp City: Megan Gratton, Michael Lesher, Amelia Zweizig

Troy: Amy Barnes, Maria Blocher, Katie Demeo, William Gilfillen, Teri Merle, Meredith Pruitt, Ryan Quinlan, Isiah Shannon, Jaden Stine

West Milton: Annalise Bennett, Jolene Kelley, Danielle McFarland, Chandler Woodcock