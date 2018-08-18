West Milton approves water tower work

WEST MILTON — The West Milton village council authorized a contract for the repair of the village’s south water tower.

According to Municipal Manager Matt Kline, this authorization is retroactive, as the work has already been completed.

West Milton bid the project last year with the repair work for the north water tower. Council also authorized the funding for the project, but not the contract for the work.

“Last summer we bid out both the north and the south towers. We chose to do one tower at a time,” Kline said.

The village budgeted for the work in this year’s budget. Council accepted another loan from the Ohio Water Development authority at a rate of 0.65 percent, which Kline called “excellent.”

This summer, the company that repaired the north tower, Horizon Brother, reached out to schedule to the work for the south tower, which was recently completed.

After “the bills have been paid and everything is done,” village staff realized that council never approved the contract for the work, Kline said.

“I apologize. We were moving way too fast. Horizon Brothers didn’t catch it, our engineers didn’t catch it, and obviously I didn’t catch it,” Kline said.

The project repainted the tower and included the repair of rust spots, removal of old antennae and addition of a new logo.

Council also voted to approve an employee health insurance contract with Anthem. According to Kline, the village is pleased with this contract from Anthem. He added that this is the first time the village employees have had continuous coverage in two years, which is due to plan changes in previous years.

Council also voted to update its code of ordinances to add new state and local laws to the village’s books. According to Kline, the village goes to the printer every few years to have updated physical copies made.

Council passed the legislation as an emergency so that the updates are added to the books sooner.

“They’re already relevant, you’ve already passed them, it’s just adding them to the books so everybody’s current,” Law Director Lenee Brosh said.

In other business, Mayor Anthony Miller shared a letter he received from a couple thanking Officer Ryan Ingle for his quick action at a party. Ingle performed the Heimlich Maneuver on a choking woman at a party and her husband wrote to the village to commend him for his action.

By Cecilia Fox

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

