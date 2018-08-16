It’s a wrap!

MIAMI COUNTY — Another Miami County Fair is in the books and this year’s drew larger crowds than the year before.

The fair was a popular destination throughout the week — even as rain clouds loomed over the last day on Thursday, Miami County Agricultural Society President Mike Jess said.

“Attendance has been up compared to last year,” fair secretary and manager Jill Wright said.

Although the rabbit barn was closed due to illness and the Wednesday evening band concert was cancelled because of bad weather, Jess said this year’s events were well attended by fair-goers.

“I think everything went pretty well in my eyes,” Jess said.

Wright called this year’s event a success, but added that the fair board is always looking for suggestions and new ways to improve future fairs.

“Board members are doing the best that they possibly can and we’re proud of what they’ve accomplished,” she said.

Jess also highlighted the hard work of the junior fair board, which is made up of local high school students.

He said that the junior fair board not only helps the senior fair board plan the events for the fair, but they also work on their own agricultural projects. He also called them the future of the fair.

“They’re the backbone,” Jess said. “They’ll be taking over our jobs in the years to come.”

Jess noted that the fair management received “a lot of positive comments” from attendees about some of the fairgrounds improvements that were completed before the fair opened.

“Everyone enjoyed the new accommodations for their livestock,” Jess said.

New goat and rabbits pens were installed this summer after fundraising efforts by local 4-H clubs. The Miami County Agricultural Society also oversaw the repainting of several buildings and repaving at the fairgrounds.

Both Jess and Wright thanked the community for another successful year at the fair.

“The support the community has given us has been awesome. We’ve had a lot of volunteers that really helped us out. We appreciate that and it shows what Miami County really is,” Wright said. “We’re making some memories here.”

