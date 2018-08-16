Meijer offers school supply discount for teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is offering a special 10 percent discount to all teachers throughout the back-to-school shopping season on any school or home office purchase. The offer applies to all stores throughout the retailer’s six-state footprint and is valid until Sept. 30.

Teachers who present a current school ID at their local Meijer customer service desk will receive a coupon. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in store and restrictions apply. Teachers can obtain a new coupon any time they return to Meijer throughout the back-to-school shopping season.

“Although the start of the school year is right around the corner, many teachers are still enjoying their break too,” said Brandon Pasch, divisional merchandising manager of Office and Entertainment for Meijer. “Offering a discount throughout the entire back-to-school shopping season enables teachers to shop when it is convenient for them. We recognize that teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets to cover school supplies, this discount is sure to help.”

Meijer reported that last year, teachers took advantage of the retailer’s popular home delivery service for back-to-school shopping, which promoted more than 300 items available for delivery. This year, the retailer is offering more than 1,600 office and back-to-school supplies available for home delivery, including top brands like Crayola, Five Star, Sharpie, Post-It, HP and Texas Instruments.

Meijer will be offering competitive back-to-school and back-to-college deals throughout the season for students, parents and teachers alike. Please visit www.meijer.com/backtoschool for details.