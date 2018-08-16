Board certifies candidates, issues

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections certified issues and candidates during their meeting Thursday morning.

Two local options were not certified, Board of Elections Director Bev Kendall said. They included Sunday sales for a location in Bethel West and for the Leaf and Vine in Troy. They were rejected because some required forms were filled out incorrectly.

The board also certified two candidates, D.J. Byrnes and Scott Altenburger.

Byrnes of Piqua will replace Scott Zimmerman of Troy as the Democratic candidate on the Nov. 6 ballot. Zimmerman ran as a Democratic write-in candidate for the seat during the primary election. He rescinded his candidacy for Ohio House 80th District state representative in July.

Altenburger, chief magistrate of the Miami County Court of Common Pleas, General Division, will run to fill the unexpired term of Judge W. McGregor “Greg” Dixon Jr.

A facility use agreement was tabled to be revisited at a future time.

The board met in executive session to discuss the deputy director position, but took no action.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.