Holiday cheer arrives in West Milton

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald
Santa and Vice Mayor Scott Hurst flipped the switch to light the downtown West Milton Christmas tree on Saturday, Nov. 17.
Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald
Arriving from the North Pole on Saturday night to preside over the tree lighting, Santa was escorted to the tree lighting by the West Milton Fire Department.
