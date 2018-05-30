Honoring America’s fallen

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald
Tipp City and Monroe Township commemorated Memorial Day with a parade and service in Maple Hill Cemetery. The parade was led by the Tipp City American Legion Post and included military vehicles, local scout troops and local first responders.
