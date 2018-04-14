Bethel High School stages “Mary Poppins”

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald
Mary Poppins, junior Samantha del Rosario, teaches the Banks children, Alaina Yarwick and Ean Bosma, the value of a tuppence by buying a bag of crumbs from Bird Woman, Sophia Yarwick, in Bethel High School’s production of Mary Poppins. The show ran from Thursday through Saturday.
