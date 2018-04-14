Legion makes annual donations

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 presented $10,000.00 in donations to five area charities on Tuesday March 27.

Every year the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 makes donations to local charities that provide services to veterans, individuals and families in the area, along with charitable programs sponsored by the American Legion.

This year the group selected the Dayton Area USO which provides a location and amenities for our service men and women who are travelling and need a place to rest, relax and enjoy some food and drinks. They also selected the Tipp City/Troy Salvation Army. Services provided by this organization benefit local individuals and families in need.

The American Legion Gifts For Yanks Program was selected, since they provide services, equipment and other amenities needed by veterans in VA hospitals. The Miami County Hospice was selected, because of the comfort and support they provide to local individuals and families in the most trying of times when comfort and understanding are critical.

This is the third year that the post is sponsoring scholarships for veteran member’s sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, etc. These scholarships will help them to continue their education and become productive members of the local communities.