Egg-cellent fun for the family


Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Hundreds of families flocked to Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City last weekend despite chilly weather for the county’s largest Easter egg hunt. More than 50,000 filled eggs were scattered on the lawn for little ones to gather, including eggs with prizes and golden tickets for bigger items. The event also included a petting zoo with chicks, bunnies and more.

