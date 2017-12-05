Trustees hear from public health staff

MONROE TOWNSHIP — The Monroe Township Trustees heard a report at their Dec. 4 meeting from the environmental health director for the Miami County Public Health, Jane Tomcisin, who reviewed assistances available to area residents through this department.

Aside from the department’s common missions known to most such as flu immunizations, housing and nuisance complaints and housing inspections, this department also covers assistance with septic system repairs and replacements for those who qualify. For more information about this department, contact the Troy office at (937) 573-3500 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other reports for the board came from Tipp City Fire Chief Steve Kessler who said the current total for fire runs in 2017 is at 280; and from a Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy discussing speeding and other possible violations within the township. It was also reported the township maintenance staff is gearing up for approaching winter weather.

Resolutions passed by the township trustees at the Monday night meeting included payment of bills totaling $27,064.32; and acceptance of the financial status reports ending Nov. 30 and the bank reconciliation of Oct. 31 as presented by the township fiscal officer.

In communications, the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. in the township meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.

The Monroe Township Trustees will be meeting next 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, in their meeting room, 6 E. Main St. in Tipp City.