Foundation appoints executive director

PIQUA — The Miami County Foundation has appointed Karen Eliason as executive director, it was announced Thursday.

Bradley Vath, president of the Miami County Foundation board of directors, said, “Drawing on Karen’s strong not-for-profit experiences, the Miami County Foundation Board is confident that the foundation will continue to grow while fulfilling our mission of ‘People Helping People.’ Please welcome Karen to the Miami County Foundation!”

As executive director of the Miami County Foundation, Eliason is responsible for providing professional leadership and assistance to the officers and directors of the board, growing and building community awareness of the foundation, overseeing charitable grants from the funds established by donors, administering and managing the day-to-day office responsibilities, and supervising the maintenance of all financial records.

Eliason has lived in Miami County for 22 years and has been active in the Miami County community with various not-for-profit boards and committees.

“Becoming the executive director of the Miami County Foundation is a dream come true for me,” she said. The future holds great promise for the foundation and I am excited to be a part of such a wonderful organization.”

The board of directors acknowledges the Miami County Foundation’s first executive director, Cheryl Stiefel-Francis, for her 14 years with the foundation. Her untimely death created a loss to the Miami County not-for-profit community, Vath said.

“I want to thank the foundation board, directors, and committee members for their hard work and dedication to the foundation during the last five difficult months,” Vath said. “The support from the Miami County not-for-profit community was also overwhelming. We are looking forward to Karen’s leadership of the Miami County Foundation.”

Prior to her position with the Miami County Foundation, Eliason served as business manager for RT Industries.

She is married to husband Bruce and they have two grown children.

Contact Eliason at the Miami County Foundation offices at 317 N. Wayne St., Piqua, by email at mcf@woh.rr.com or call (937) 773-9012.

The Miami County Foundation has existed for more than three decades with the support of the residents of Miami County, providing for the health, education, and welfare of the residents of Miami County.

