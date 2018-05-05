Scratch Bakery opens in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — Opening a bakery on Main Street in downtown Tipp City has been something of a homecoming for Justin Livingston.

In late April, the Tipp City native opened Scratch Bakery in the space previously occupied by Sweet by Kristy, where Livingston held his first bakery job.

He is also the owner of Moore Dessert Please in Dayton and is excited to have opened a second bakery in his hometown.

“It’s been amazing. Everyone has been very welcoming and supportive,” he said. “I’ve heard nothing but amazing things.”

Livingston said it’s “awesome” being back in Tipp City after moving away as a kid, adding that “it’s always felt like home.”

“It’s great. Especially when I’ve always had the dream of being on Main Street down here with some sort of store,” he said. “It’s really cool to have this experience… It still doesn’t feel quite real yet.”

A boutique bakery and ice cream scoop shop, Scratch Bakery prides itself on using fresh and, when seasonally available, local ingredients.

“Real, quality ingredients — you’re going to taste the difference,” he said. “The real butter, the cane sugar. We don’t skimp on our ingredients.”

The bakery uses no mixes —everything is made fresh daily and made from scratch, Livingston said.

“Our product stands apart by being great,” he said.

The bakery offers a huge variety of flavors — more than 80, Livingston said — in cupcakes, cheesecakes, cakes, macarons and cookies, brownies and pies.

“And there’s more to come,” he added.

Scratch Bakery also offers custom orders, including weddings and parties, as well as ice cream by the scoop.

Livingston worked at Sweet by Kristy and Cairns Toys (those stores, owned by mother and daughter Kristy Reis and Melissa Cairns, closed this spring) in high school and college. He said he’s excited to be back in the bakery where he got his start.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, follow the bakery’s Facebook page, call (937) 506-0404, or visit www.scratchbyjustin.com.

