Tipp City house fire possibly suspicious

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Police Department called a fire that destroyed a downtown home Friday morning suspicious.

The department posted to its Facebook page asking for people with information about the fire to contact Detective Sgt. Chris Graham at (937) 667-3112. The department is specifically looking for pictures or videos of the fire from before the fire department arrived on the scene.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of North First Street around 8:10 a.m. Friday morning on a report of a home fully engulfed in flames.

The occupants of the home evacuated safely before crews arrived and no injuries were reported. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from both floors of the two-story house.

The home next door was damaged by the heat and heavy smoke, with siding melting from the side of the home closest to the fire.

In September 2016, the home was the site of a drug bust and several arrests. Brothers Mario Segura, 33, and Erick Segura, 24, along with Aleesha Segura, 22, were charged with possession of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, money laundering and various other charges involving patterns of corrupt activity and conspiracy.

Miami County property records show the home was previously owned by Mario Segura, who was sentenced to serve three years in prison for 21 felony charges related to a drug ring he and others were operating in Tipp City since 2013.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Vandalia Fire Department provided mutual aid.

