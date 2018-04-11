Bethel presents “Mary Poppins”

BETHEL TWP. — Bethel High School’s “Mary Poppins,” which opens this evening, hopes to be “practically perfect in every way.”

The show opens at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, and runs through Saturday, April 14. The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and all performances are held in Bethel Hall in the new high school wing.

The show stars junior Samantha del Rosario as Mary Poppins, the nanny who takes over the lives of the Banks family, introducing a little fun and magic along the way.

She takes the Banks children, Jane and Michael as played by Alaina Yarwick and Ean Bosma, on fantastic adventures with the help of Bert, played by Darian Watson.

The stage production is a bit different from the classic movie most people are familiar with, several members of the cast pointed out. There are some new and expanded storylines and a few new musical numbers.

“It keeps the same characteristics that the movie has, that childlike, free-spirited show. But it also carries a lot more messages,” del Rosario said. “The family element is a lot stronger in this.”

Del Rosario and Watson also enjoy performing the big ensemble numbers in the show, like “Step In Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Watson added that the cast of the show has gotten close during rehearsals, describing the group as a family.

“It’s an amazing experience,” Watson said.

Senior Zachary McCarroll said he’s feeling pretty “bittersweet” about his final show, but added that working on “Mary Poppins” has been a lot of fun.

Fellow senior Ben Tipton, who plays family patriarch George Banks, echoed McCarroll’s sentiment, and called the show magical and fun.

Tickets are $8 each and will be available for an hour prior to the show, or email the box office at bethelboxoffice.com.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

