Silo collapse closes SR 571 indefinitely

By ouf partners at WDTN
NEW CARLISLE — Authorities in New Carlisle are trying to figure out what caused a large grain silo to collapse.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Miami Valley Feed and Grain Company in the 800 block of West Jefferson St. (State Route 571), near Garfield Street.
The New Carlisle fire chief says the grainery collapsed, spilling an estimated 365,000 to 385,000 bushels of corn onto State Route 571.
The impact caused a nearby building to collapse, another to partially collapse and several power lines and poles to fall down.
Authorities say they’re not sure what caused the collapse. They’re working to learn if anyone was hurt when the grainery fell.
“We’re working with the owners of the company already,” New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty said. “They’re 100 percent sure they did not have any employees on site.”
“The concern is, right now, once we can get in and look to make sure we had no vehicles traveling on the road at that time that the grainery fell,” Trusty said.
Power was knocked out immediately following the collapse. Crews were able to restore service a short time later.
Authorities continue on the scene and are warning drivers to avoid the area.
“Having a road closed that’s a main road for our city is going to be impactful,” New Carlisle Mayor Ethan Reynolds said. “But, we’re definitely going to work to get it cleared in the upcoming future.”
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the investigation.
Mike Ullery contributed to this story