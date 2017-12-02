Tipp City hosts annual home tour

TIPP CITY — The weather outside was anything but frightful Saturday afternoon as Tipp City hosted visitors to the annual Christmas in the Village home tour.

Visitors from all over the Miami Valley and beyond lined up to see the homes on the self-guided tour, which were decked out in Christmas finery with the help of designers from the Dayton Society of Interior Designers.

The longstanding Tipp City tradition showcases homes in different neighborhoods every year. This year the tour featured homes on Walnut, Main, Third and Plum Streets.

The warm weather encouraged a big turn out for the event, which benefits local non-profits. Volunteer Bob Park estimated that more than 1,000 tickets were sold.

For many visitors the event was an opportunity to spend time with loved ones while enjoying the professionally decorated homes.

Three generations of one Tipp City family — grandmother Carolyn Dorsey, mom Marilyn Potter and granddaughter Emma Van Hoose — were picking up some design inspiration while enjoying their annual holiday tradition.

“This is our tradition and we enjoy it very much,” Potter said. “It’s a nice way to spend the day together.”

A pair of cousins Becky Baker of Huber Heights and Terri Carpenter of Lexington, Ky., brought along Baker’s mother, Susie Stites, who was visiting from Florida.

Baker, who had been to several previous tours, thought that the Christmas in the Village Home Tour was the perfect outing for a family get together.

“We love Christmas and Christmas decor,” Baker said.

Baker and Carpenter, whose mothers are identical twins, made a vow years ago to visit each other every month. After the tour, the trio said they intended to head into downtown Tipp City.

Tipp City resident Janet Moore hasn’t missed a tour since the tradition began in 1980, she said.

“We come to the tour every year,” she said. The event has changed over the years, but it’s become a holiday tradition for Moore.

Since 2009, the home tour has donated more than $73,000 to local charities and non-profit organizations including the Boy Scouts, Downtown Tipp City, Tippecanoe Historical Society, Tipp-Monroe Community Services and the Tipp City Library.

http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2017/12/web1_home_tour_cmyk.jpg