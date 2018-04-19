Lovett understands hard work

To the Editor:

I am writing to endorse George Lovett as the Republican Party nominee for the 80th Ohio House of Representatives seat.

George knows what hard work is all about, having worked in his parent’s bait business as a youngster and teenager and eventually achieving his law degree. Over the past 20-plus years, he has built a successful law practice right here in our community. In the course of helping his clients, he has come to understand the challenges faced by families as well as business owners. This experience will serve him well, working for us in Columbus.

George is a believer in smaller government and lower taxes. He is a staunch supporter of the second amendment and will defend our gun rights.

He does not aspire to make politics his career. He’s a true conservative and will represent us well in Columbus. Remember George Lovett on May 8.

— Bruce Batty

Tipp City