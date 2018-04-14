Lovett shows common sense leadership

To the Editor:

George Lovett is the best candidate to serve us as the state representative for the 80th House District.

We met George 15 years ago when he was doing a fundraiser for a new roof for the Temple Ansche Emeth in Piqua. George is a Christian, but he worked hard to raise the funds for the project. He cares about all faiths and felt it was important that Miami County kept its only synagogue.

Since then we have seen George’s practice grow to four offices. He cares for his clients and works hard for them. He is honest and gets things done. He has created jobs and signed paychecks. He’s been Tipp City mayor and served with lots of non-profit groups.

George and the Tri-County Board are addressing the negative impact of the opioid crisis with One Wellness Place. This should help those in need and save money doing it. This is common sense leadership here in Miami County from George. We know he can do that in Columbus. This is why we are voting for him and urge you to do the same.

— Jerry and Joanne Hillelson

Troy