Lovett supported for state representative

To the Editor:

Please join me in supporting George Lovett for State Representative in the primary election this May. George has conservative values and would be an asset to the conservative cause statewide. He is a lawyer and small business owner, not a career politician. George has created jobs, hired employees, and signed paychecks.

I first met George when, as a mayor, he visited our church on a Sunday morning. He was and still is interested in the folks he represents. If you are wanting someone who believes in lower taxes, smaller government, Second Amendment rights, cleaning up corruption, and is pro-life, then, you can count on George.

George Lovett is not running for state representative as a step toward higher offices. He is running because he cares about the people of the district. He has business experience, served the Tipp community as councilman/mayor, and has shown a genuine interest in getting things done in whatever area of service he attempts.

George impresses me as a caring, get things done, no nonsense person willing to step up and serve the public whenever he has the opportunity. Join me in giving George the opportunity to serve the people’s interest in the statehouse.

— Sam Crow

Tipp City