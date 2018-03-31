Museum thanks community for support

To the Editor:

“When it rains, it pours.” That old saying held true for the Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum. When they began the work to replace the museum roof, we received a phone call from the city that they had detected an underground water leak. They repaired their part at the curb, but the rest of the repair was our responsibility. Thanks to a couple of days of good weather the water project was able to be completed quickly. The roof installation was completed shortly after.

The combination of these two projects was very expensive. In response to our plea in the local papers, community members were quick to help out. Their donations have been very timely, and are greatly appreciated by the Society. We would also like to thank the Tipp Foundation for the $3,492 grant toward the roof replacement.

The faithful support of the community and the Foundation when a need arises means so much, and allows us to diligently maintain the museum property.

— Susie Spitler

Tippecanoe Historical Society