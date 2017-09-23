Annual fundraiser to help Hospice

To the Editor:

On Saturday Aug.19, Cruizer’s Bar and Grill in Russia OH hosted its Seventh Annual Car Show to benefit Hospice of Miami County. Susan Hemm, marketing and development coordinator for Hospice, was the grateful recipient of a $4,340 donation. Hospice, being volunteer-driven, uses benefits such as this to help maintain the structure that it takes to keep the quality of assistance for those who require it.

With the help and support of our sponsors, O’Reilly Machine Tool Service, Production Support, Custom Foam Products Inc., Key Guarantee, Bensman’s Garage, Francis-Schulze Company, A&M Pallet, Buschur’s Market, Goubeaux Excavating, Performance Powder Coating, Bill Dartt, Fish Report, Frenchtown Trailers Sales & Supply Co., Phlipot Trucking, Bohman Trucking Inc., The Jewelry Barn, Koverman-Staley-Dickerson Insurance and TC Sport and Design, this event was a huge success.

Music was provided by DJ Kenny Ray who played some great tunes and kept the energy going.

The trophies were designed by Lasting Impressions in Piqua, and were all donated by Brian Bros Painting & Restoration in Piqua. We had 68 participants who brought some wonderful cars and motorcycles. There were trophies for Best Original, Best Truck, Best Modified and Best Bike. We also had 20 trophies that were awarded to the top 20 overall participants. Also, top 3 motorcycles and top three trucks. The People’s Choice went to Jerry Pequignot for his Ford Galaxy. Thanks to the Shelby County Sherriff for sending out a Hum-V for folks to admire.

Chris and Lori Tomlian, and Steve and Barb Young, owners of Cruizer’s, put a lot of time and effort into organizing the event and obtaining many donations from numerous businesses in the surrounding areas and nationwide companies. We want to give a big thank you to all of them.

We would like to thank all the volunteers, George Williams, Kathy Voisard, Kerry Marchal, Allison Rusk, and of course the team from Hospice who volunteered and helped throughout the day. Mark, Samantha & Jacob Baumgartner worked the tent for Led Sled Customs who brought and showed some custom made motorcycles. And, thanks to the Cruizer’s staff who worked so diligently to kept things running smoothly inside throughout the day. It takes a team effort for an event such as this to take place and to be successful.

We would like to those who donated their time and/or money to Hospice and hope to see you again next year.

Thanks again to everyone for your continued support.

— Lori Tomlian

West Milton