Yet-to-be invented items spark interest

Last week I was strolling around the internet, actually looking up an idea I had for a new product. I figured if I had thought of it, then someone else had probably not only already thought of it, but also patented, produced, and marketed it. It turns out, my idea has not, as yet, been invented.

In fact, I found a number of interesting concepts for new products that have not been created. When reading about them, I became convinced that some of them would be easily sold. At least, I know my near and dear would enjoy them.

For example, an article by Peggy Wang on BuzzFeed listed 25 products that have not been invented yet. One of these was a towel rack that would not only allow your towel to dry, but would simultaneously disinfect them with UV light. I think that’s a marvelous idea! No more picking up a towel after your shower that’s slightly wet and moldering.

The same article suggested a mobile gadget for the tray on chalkboards. This would resemble a battery-operated pencil sharpener and would move horizontally along the tray at the bottom of chalkboards. The device would gather up the chalk dust and convert it to new chalk. What a great way to conserve chalk, plus it gives students something to watch during less-than-exciting lectures on, say, the Teapot Dome Scandal.

There exist stones you can put in various drinks to keep them cold, taking care of the problem of watering down drinks with melting ice. Why not stones that keep bath water warm? That would be a good invention, I think. Also included in the article was the suggestion for flat extension cords. In addition to being flat, they would be sticky, so they could go under rugs with creating lumps, and stick to floor so no one trips over them.

The final suggestion which appealed to me was a coffee maker with hand print or thumbprint recognition. You fill machine with coffee and water the night before. Then you only have to touch it in the morning, on the thumb-pad, and it recognizes you and your preference, brewing the perfect cup of coffee to start your day. A couple of websites had articles bemoaning that we don’t have single serve machines for other kinds of drinks — like margaritas. This seems to be such a popular idea, that I’m surprised it’s not been marketed already.

My interest in un-invented products is because I have an idea for one, as well. I think we should have little electronic signs that lie horizontally in the back windows of our vehicles. They can be activated from our steering wheels, and have one of two messages — “thank you” or “so sorry.” That way, as we are driving, we can thank the motorist who lets us into the long line, or apologize when we realized we’ve inadvertently pulled out in front of someone.

There’s nothing like a dose of good manners to improve our world. I’d buy such a product, wouldn’t you?

Email me at suecurtis9@gmail.com.

http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/03/web1_CurtisSueheadshot.jpg

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.