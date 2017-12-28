Choosing joy in the new year

Last January, I posted my resolutions for 2017, which is quickly coming to a close. I felt it was a good idea to review those resolutions, both to plan for the upcoming year and to see how much I’d accomplished of my goals.

This was a good idea, but also humbling. As it turns out, I didn’t do so well, but you can’t unscramble an egg, right?

My first resolution was to not stress so much about an upcoming MRI that I was scheduled to have. The good news is that I didn’t stress very much. Also, it was great news that the MRI showed no problems. So I guess I could try to convince myself that I kept that resolution. The reality, however, is that I needed a little help from the pharmaceutical world to not stress. One pill and all my worries went away — along with much of my eye-hand coordination and ability to speak coherently. But the bottom line is, I did not stress, so I’m ticking that off the list as accomplished.

I’m kind of forced to take credit for that, because I really bombed the second resolution. I had said that since I paid for a gym membership, I was going to use it. I’m not sure that I kept that resolution, though technically I did use it. Once. It seems like that was a non-starter.

My last resolutions were a bit vague and so of course, it’s easy to say I kept them! I said I was going to “have fun, spread kindness, and choose joy.” I definitely met two of those three resolutions.

We had a lot of fun this past year. So much fun, that I am not sure I can capture it all in just a few sentences! Matt and I began teaching part time at a local university in the special education department. I have had so much enjoyment from researching the lessons, planning the coursework, and interacting with the students. We taught three courses in 2017 and are scheduled for two more in the upcoming year.

I also was blessed to volunteer for two local agencies and have met so many wonderful new people. These have also provided me with an opportunity to use my skills and talents for a good purpose. I have all the fun that work provides, with none of the hassles. It’s fun for me to be productive without the work-a-day worries that typically coexist with that feeling.

I had a lot of amazing times with family and friends over the year, each of which provided a lot laughter and memories. With just a few exceptions, I can honestly report that I have “chosen joy” each day.

I can’t say that I’ve spread kindness, because I’m not sure how to measure that. I have tried to spread kindness, which may be the best any of us can do. We need more kindness in this world, that’s for sure.

So I’m pondering what to resolve for 2018. What are your resolutions? Email me at suecurtis9@gmail.com.

http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2017/12/web1_CurtisSueheadshot-3.jpg

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.