Finding more reasons to celebrate

You might be on holiday overload by now. What with the sugar rush still working from Halloween candy and the major carb load from mashed potatoes, dressing, and gravy on Thanksgiving, it’s a pretty difficult task to haul ourselves out of our recliners to face Christmas.

Christmas is still weeks away. Literally, just weeks, so it’s a good idea to haul ourselves out of those chairs.

Personally, I cannot get enough of holidays. I think of every day as special in its own way, and I am happy to discover, and now share with you, that the days of this weekend do have holiday status.

The first day of December is “eat a red apple day.” This is a great one for me, as I generally prefer Granny Smith apples, so I don’t often get red apples. There’s a whole website devoted to this holiday and it includes some great ideas for how to make this day special. They suggested having apples with every meal — caramelizing apples with French toast or pancakes for breakfast, having an apple and walnut salad for lunch, and making baked apples with pork chops for dinner. Of course, there’s always room for apple pie for dessert!

Dec. 2 is Fritter Day. This is a whole day set aside to celebrate the fritter. I was surprised to find that there’s actually some debate in the culinary world as to what exactly constitutes a fritter. Some chefs believe that anything battered and fried can be called a fritter, so a corn dog or fried Twinkie qualifies. Other food experts claim that only those items whose ingredients are mixed directly into the dough are fritters.

Either way, this is a great way to use those leftover apples from the day before — make them into apple fritters. Japanese fritters are served with sauces and taste much like tempura, which are quite tasty. In Indian cuisine, they are fried with onion or potatoes in the dough – also yummy. American is the best, but I may be a little biased on this, having been raised on these tasty doughy morsels.

If you really want to celebrate the day, have a variety of fritters throughout your meals. Start with donuts for breakfast, have tempura for lunch, and end with onion pakoras (Indian) for dinner. For dessert, enjoy churros (sweet Spanish fritters) with some hot chocolate. For those of you who enjoy cooking, experiment with some leftovers from your own fridge and mix them into the dough.

We end the weekend on Dec. 3 with Make a Gift Day. By this time, we are a scant 22 days from the big event, so it’s timely to think about ways to personalize some gifts. Plus, it’s a little easier on the wallet! If you aren’t crafty, consider making a batch of cookies to share.

However you decide to celebrate this weekend, make every day special! It doesn’t have to be splashy to be a celebration. Case in point – Monday, Dec. 4, is “wear brown shoes day.” It doesn’t get any easier that that!

Email me at suecurtis9@gmail.com.

http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2017/11/web1_CurtisSueheadshot-3.jpg

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.