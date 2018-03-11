Health inspections

Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Feb. 20

Coldwater Cafe, 19 E. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: observed cheeses not held at proper temperature (56 F) in cold holding unit during inspection; corrected. Observed residual dust build-up on the ceiling and walls of the walk-in cooler and freezer. Observed pans not being properly air dried before stacking on storage racks. Observed stored plates not properly protected during inspection.

Fricker’s, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Basil’s Restaurant, 18 N. Market St., Troy — Observed personal drinks stored in unapproved locations in food prep area. Critical, repeat: observed Gouda cheese cream (48 F), garlic and shallot mix (49 F) and brushetta (49 F) not holding at proper temperature during inspection; corrected. Critical: observed ingredients being time marked without proper time marking labels. Observed no test strips for sanitizing solution in three compartment sink. Observed grease build-up on the ventilation hoods above grills and fryers. Observed food pans not properly air dried before stacking on storage rack. Observed vent plate on ceiling in warewashing area that was falling from the ceiling.

Feb. 21

Tall Tales Inn, 6 W. Pike St., Laura — Critical: at the time of inspection, kitchen employee was observed handling ready-to-eat hard boiled eggs with bare hands. Critical: containers of food in the walk-in cooler were observed uncovered. In the walk-in cooler, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor. Repeat: in the kitchen, sterilite containers were observed being used to store food and food ingredients. Repeat: in the kitchen, multiple noncommercial mixers and freezers were observed being used. Critical: the following food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: the deli slicer, the inside surface of the ice machine. The following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with food or dust debris build-up: the shelving units throughout the kitchen and walk-in cooler, the drawers in the bread holder located in the serving/waitress area, the exterior surfaces of the ice machine, the interior surfaces of the non-functioning ice machine, the hand washing sink cabinet. Repeat: stored plates, bowls and storage/cooking pans were observed with the food contact surfaces up. Repeat: the cooking and serving utensil sorters along with the multi-use eating utensil sorters in the front serving and kitchen areas were observed with food debris build-up. On the HVAC vents and adjacent ceiling tiles along with the ceiling fans, dirt and dust debris build-up was observed. Critical: one chemical bottle located at the waitress area and then one chemical bottle located beneath the hand washing sink were observed without labels.

Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant, 120 E. Main St., Tipp City — Observed that person-in-charge was not able to provide level 1 food safety certification. Observed employee drinks stored on shelving unit above ready-to-eat foods in food prep area during inspection. Critical: observed deli ham and containers of other ready-to-eat foods in the prep cooler that were not properly date marked during inspection. Observed ice accumulation build-up underneath the condensing unit in the walk-in freezer. Critical: observed dried food residual on the top inside of microwaves during inspection. Observed the following non-food contact surfaces that need to be cleaned: on outside of condensing unit, fan cover on walk-in cooler condensing unit, shelving units in walk-in cooler, back of meat slicer. Observed debris build-up on caulking next to ware washing unit. Observed that hand washing sink in restroom was not reaching proper temperature during inspection. Observed ceiling tile in the food prep area that needs to be replaced. Observed dark residual on the walls and ceiling of the walk-in cooler.

Feb. 22

Dunaway’s Beef & Ale, 508 W. Main St., Troy — Critical, repeat: observed meat that were not properly date marked in the prep cooler during inspection. Observed wooden shelves used to hold packaged items in the basement was not properly sealed. Repeat: observed non-commercial freezers in the adjacent non-functioning walk-in freezer by the walk-in cooler and the freezer in the basement. Repeat: observed under-counter ware-washing unit in bar area that is hot washing and being used with chemical sanitizer. Repeat: observed single service container being used for other food items during inspection. Repeat: observed dust residual build-up on the grill ventilation hoods. Observed packaged cups and boxes of utensils in basement that were stored directly on the ground. Observed dust build-up on the ceiling and walls of the walk-in cooler. Observed a build-up of debris underneath shelving units in the walk-in cooler.

Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Road, Troy — Critical: in the kitchen, waitress was observed handling ready-to-eat bread buns with bare hands. Repeat: 12 reduced oxygen packaged fish were observed sealed after thawing. Critical: two containers of chili (10 qt and 12 qt) were observed holding between 44 F and 47 F while cooling 18 hours after prep. Critical: on the cooking line, blue cheese crumbles were observed holding at 50 F and lettuce was observed holding at 51 F. Critical: in the Coke cooler, one container of pizza sauce was observed holding at 53 F. Critical, repeat: in the walk-in, stand-up and prep coolers, food items were observed past their date marking. Repeat: the walk-in freezer door was observed in disrepair causing ice build-up. Critical, repeat: the following food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: the deli slicer, the large mixer, the small mixer. Repeat: the following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with dirt and dust of food debris build-up: the wire shelving in the back storage area, the bottom shelves of prep tables, the shelves above the prep table and prep sink, the top internal surface of the microwave, the carts adjacent to the cooking line, inside surface of the bread warmer.

In the back storage area, boxes of single-serve items were observed being stored on the floor.

Repeat Plates on the top shelves of the heat holding units were observed with the food contact surfaces up. Also, other food storage/cooking containers throughout the kitchen were observed with the food contact surfaces up.

In the back storage area, wet food storage containers were observed being stored on top of each other.

The PVC pipe beneath the sink before the dishmachine was observed leaking water.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

From the Piqua Health Department reports

Feb. 28

Sunset Meat Market, 1125 Covington Ave., Piqua — The back walk-in cooler needs to be cleaned.

Stillwater Valley Catering, 100 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

March 7

Dollar General, 9030 Looney Road, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

North Shell Inc., 600 N. Main St., Piqua — Food items on the floor. Keep all food products at least six inches off the floor at all times to prevent contamination and aid cleaning. Provide thermometer for walk in cooler. Equipment must be washed with soapy water, rinsed with clear water then sanitized with 50 ppm chlorine or 200 ppm of quaternary ammonia. Items not being sanitized. The interior of the walk in cooler needs to be cleaned.

March 6

CVS Pharmacy, 115 N. College St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.