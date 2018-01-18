Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Dec. 20

Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Road, Troy — Critical: in the reach-in cooler adjacent to the cooking equipment and the walk-in cooler, packages of raw bacon, raw cube steak, raw eggs and raw hamburger were observed not separated from ready-to-eat food. Critical: in the walk-in cooler, bags of raw cube steak were observed being stored adjacent to raw pork chops. Repeat: in the kitchen, several pieces of noncommercial equipment were observed being used.

Troy Junior High School, 556 N. Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Taco Bell, 1420 W. Main St., Troy — Observed the following items or areas with food residual build-up: hot holding stainless upright cabinets around the door openings and gaskets, the nacho prep wire rack serving unit in hot holding, press grills, areas on prep line that catch food debris and residual, and plexiglass covers on prep line have oil residual.

Old Mason Winery and Vineyard, 4199 S. Iddings Road, West Milton — Observed calcium residual on four bay sink.

Springmeade Health Center, 4375 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Observed two upright freezers with condensation ice build-up. Observed walk-in cooler wall damaged at bottom section near freezer door area. Clean dust accumulation in or near dishwasher area.

Dec. 21

Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N. Market St., Troy — Critical: observed raw shell eggs being stored above packaged ready-to-eat foods in reach in cooler; corrected during inspection. Repeat: observed cutting board in front of prep cooler that was scratched and stained. Observed debris build-up underneath prep cooler in the food prep area and underneath shelving unit near the bar area. Critical, repeat: observed working container of sanitizer in food prep area that was not properly labelled; corrected during inspection.

Subway, 15 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection. Observed no thermometer in the prep cooler underneath microwave in front area. Repeat: observed that facility did not have proper test strips to check sanitizing solution. Critical, repeat: observed that the sanitizing water did not reach the proper concentration in the three compartment sink. Repeat: observed food residual on the handles of the walk-in cooler and the reach in freezer as well as residual build-up on the inside of the doors. Repeat: observed a build-up of debris underneath prep sink, under prep table, underneath three compartment sink, around base of drink dispenser towards the back and underneath shelving units in the walk-in cooler.

Subway, 1281 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Observed that upon entering the facility, there was no person-in-charge with Level I food safety training. Critical: observed tongs used to get cookies that had dried food residual on them; corrected during inspection. Observed that light bulb in the walk-in cooler was not working properly. Repeat: observed a build-up of black residual on floor below oven, debris underneath drink dispenser shelf, around coving underneath three compartment sink and behind drink dispenser in customer sitting area.

Jumpy’s Fun Zone, 1528 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: observed hot dogs that were date labelled from Nov. 18, 2017, that had not been disposed of in reach-in fridge. Person-in-charge threw away hot dogs during inspection. Repeat: observed ice accumulation build-up inside of reach-in freezer behind condensing unit. Observed door to underneath cabinet that fell off hinges during inspection. Observed that the faucet above hand washing sink in men’s restroom was not operating properly. Repeat: observed loose trash on concrete pad around dumpster. Observed debris build-up in underneath cabinet under drink dispenser. Observed residual build-up on piping leading into floor drain from prep sink.

Caldwell House, 2900 Corporate Drive, Troy — Observed that the facility could not provide thermolabels for the mechanical ware washing unit.

Dec. 22

Speedway, 1475 W. Market St., Troy — Observed ice machine on (top of pop machine on back side) leaking water causing the mold residual and rust. Observed pop or drink white shelve plastic organizer holders with mold build-up. Observed hard to reach areas under shelving and sinks and equipment with residual build-up.

Cassanos, 1201 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Observed dented can in dry storage area. Observed employee with band-aid that was not wearing glove when prepping food; corrected during inspection. Observed dust build-up on the fan covers of the condensing unit in the walk-in cooler.

Pearson House Restaurant, 28 N. Miami St., West Milton — Observed pumpkin pie stored where condensation dripped onto the top of it. Affected pie was thrown away. Critical: observed that most foods in the walk-in cooler were holding between 44 F to 45 F. Person-in-charge opened the freezer door to rapidly cool the foods. TCS food shall be held at 135°F or above or at 41°F or less. Observed that plastic bins holding muffins in reach-in freezer are not NSF approved and must be replaced. Observed that grill hoods have accumulation of grease. Plates stored directly underneath ceiling tile were not properly inverted. Observed debris build-up underneath all the equipment and shelving units throughout facility area. Observed residual on the ceiling of the walk-in cooler.

Brewhouse Carryout, 510 S. Wall St., Covington — Repeat: facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection. Repeat: there is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. Repeat: toilet room doors are not being kept closed when required.

Dec. 27

Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Critical: observed apples stored in bin that was not properly protected against consumer contamination; corrected during inspection. Observed ice accumulation on back of condensing unit in walk-in cooler. Observed plates not properly inverted during storage. Observed dust build-up on the electrical cords, ceiling panel and lighting fixtures in walk-in coolers..

McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., Troy — Observed food employee with unapproved fingernail polish during inspection. Observed grease build-up on grill ventilation hoods during inspection. Observed build-up of debris underneath McCafe bar, grease build-up underneath fryers and debris underneath soda box rack.

Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Critical: observed black residual on the inside of the ice machine. Observed plates that were not properly inverted during storage. Observed ice accumulation on the ceiling panels of the walk-in freezer. Observed dust build-up behind condensing unit in walk-in cooler.

Dec. 28

Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington — Observed ice accumulation below the piping underneath condensing unit in the walk-in freezer. Critical: observed hand washing sink being used as a dump sink. Observed debris build-up underneath fridge unit and ware washing unit.

Wendy’s, 3 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Repeat: observed wiping cloths stored in non-sanitizing water by food prep table. Observed residual build-up inside of cabinet underneath dump sink by drive thru window.

Taco Bell, 985 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed wiping cloths stored inside of non-sanitizing solution in food prep area; corrected during inspection. Observed hand washing soap dispenser in women’s restroom that had soap but was not operating properly. Repeat: observed handles of equipment had dried food residual on them. Observed dust build-up on the ventilation grill hoods above fryers, residual and debris build-up inside of the underneath cabinet below drink dispenser in lobby area and food residual on the hinges of the table top grills in food prep area. Observed low grout levels/no grout throughout tile floor in food prep area. Repeat: observed grease build-up underneath and back of fryers.

Dec. 29

Papa John’s, 779 W. Market St., Troy — Observed employee drink on table with pizza racks; corrected during inspection. Observed leak on faucet above three compartment sink. Observed wall panel behind hand washing sink pulling away from the wall. Observed dust residual build-up on the ceiling panel and the wall behind the condensing unit in the walk-in cooler.

Panera Bread, 1920 W. Main St., Troy — Observed foam pipe used to cover copper pipe in walk-in freezer that was falling in disrepair. Observed black residual on the shelving units in the walk-in cooler. Observed handles on the equipment had dried food residual on them. Observed dust residual build-up on the vent hood above the ware washing machine.

Chick-Fil-A, 1910 W. Main St., Troy — Observed foam barriers used on the edges of the racks that were flaking apart. Observed food residual on the handles of walk-in cooler and freezer.

From Piqua Health Department reports:

Jan. 11

Tim Horton’s, 635 W. Water St., Piqua — Observed butter marked “keep refrigerated” on county at room temperature. Provide maximum registering thermometer so dish washer can be checked. The ceilings need to be cleaned.

Pizza Hut, 1631 Covington Ave., Piqua — The metal stem thermometer and pizza paddle need to be cleaned. The ceiling needs to be cleaned.

Jan. 12

Sterling House, 1744 W. High St., Piqua — Observed broken/cracked food containers. All containers should be smooth, durable and intact. Cracks provide area for bacterial growth.

Subway, 1225 E. Ash St., Piqua — The knives at sandwich area were not being washed often enough. These items must be washed every four hours of continual use. The following items need to be cleaned: pop nozzles, metal stem thermometer and tomato cutter.

Red Roof Inn and Suites, 902 Scott Drive, Piqua — Eggs being hard boiled at separate unknown location. All food must be made at the licensed location or from another licensed facility. The floor needs to be cleaned.

Jan. 16

Susie’s Big Dipper, 323 N. Market St., Piqua — Observed container of frozen soup for self service without ingredient labels. Items that are for customer self service must have ingredients listed. Observed broken food container. The dipper well needs to be cleaned.

Subway, 1300 E. Ash St., Piqua — The metal stem thermometer and lettuce cutter need to be cleaned.