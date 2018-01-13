Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Dec. 15

Shree Gurudev Inc., 3311 S. County Road 25-A, Troy — Critical: hot-dog buns were not properly protected from contamination by consumers. Customer has to touch the buns and pull them apart in a bulk package of buns to assemble the bun and hot-dog. Observed items near three- compartment sink area, that are unorganized and a mess. Observed unnecessary or nonfunctional items on the premises.

Frischs Restaurant, 16 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Critical, repeat: observed gnats flying around and on the ceilings and walls throughout dish washing area.

Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Critical, repeat: observed raw egg shells above packaged ready-to-eat foods in reach in cooler; corrected during inspection. Observed that facility did not have proper thermolabels for checking the temperature of the dish washing unit during inspection. Repeat: observed door on ice machine that is falling away from unit.

Speedway, 1000 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection. Observed upright cooler with damaged door gasket. Observed water leak under the front dump sink. Observed a dark water pooling in cabinet under dump sink. An odor of mold mildew came from the cabinet when the doors were opened. Manager was sending a work order for the repair to be done immediately. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on floor through out the establishment. This dark residual is seen kitchen, front prep area, back storage area, walk-in cooler and freezer, and sale display area. Also seen unclean walls.

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 836 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: in the reach-in and walk-in coolers along with on top of the steam table, containers of food were observed not covered. Critical: in the outside walk-in cooler, one box of raw intact beef was observed being stored beneath raw hamburger. In the walk-in freezer, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor. On the cooking line, bags of chicken fingers and french fries were observed out at room temperature; corrected during inspection. Critical: on the cooking line in the raw meat reach-in cooler, five packages of vacuumed sealed fish were observed thawed under refrigeration while still in the ROP environment; corrected during inspection. Critical: one large container of salsa was observed out with internal temperature of 48 F; corrected during inspection. Critical: on the cooking line, one pan of cut tomatoes were observed out holding at 45 F; corrected during inspection. On the cooking line and in the walk-in cooler, grocery bags were observed being used to store tortillas. To hold dry goods, sterilite containers were observed being used. In the back dirty dish area, “homemade” (wooden handle with stainless steel strainer) hand strainers were observed. Near the cooking line, a noncommercial chest freezer was observed being used to hold ice cream. The cutting boards on the cooking line were observed with scratches and scoring. Critical: at the time of inspection according to the temperature measuring device, the hot water sanitizing ware washing machine was observed with a final rinse temperature of 112 F. Also, when placed in the dish machine, the hot water test strip did not change color indicating a surface temperature below 160 F. Critical: the following food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: knives in the knife holder, the mixer, the tomato slicer, the onion dicer, the blade of the can opener, the soda fountain gun nozzle. The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with grease build-up along with food and dirt debris build-up: the bottom shelves of the prep tables, the bottom shelf of the steam table on the line, the internal bottom surfaces of the cooking line raw and ready-to-eat prep coolers, the external surfaces of the equipment on the cooking line, wire dish racks. Clean plates and food storage containers were observed being stored with the food contact surfaces up.

Subway, 982 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed no thermometer in the prep cooler underneath bread oven. Critical: observed that the sanitizing level in the three compartment sink was not reaching proper concentration at time of inspection; corrected during inspection. Observed dark residual on the ice door for the ice shoot on both drink machines in the front and back area. Observed food debris on the side of the cold holding units both in the front and the back areas. Repeat: observed food residual on handles of microwave, walk-in cooler and on the doors underneath the drink dispensers. Critical: observed tongs used for cookies to give to consumers had dried food residual on it; corrected during inspection. Observed coffee stirrers being stored in customer sitting area without proper protection against contamination from other consumers. Observed dark residual on the caulking behind three compartment sink.

Tim Horton’s, 700 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: observed blast chiller with condensation ice coming from vent area inside unit. Observed center island counter top damaged in many areas. Observed a residual build-up in hard-to-clean or hard-to-reach areas in the food service work areas.

Donatos Pizza, 414 W. Main St., Troy —