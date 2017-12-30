Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Dec. 5

Fayevore’s Banquet Center, 2334 S. Miami St., West Milton — Observed that the FRP wall behind food prep sink was falling away from back wall.

Certified, 891 S. Miami St., West Milton — Observed improper storage of food box items in walk-in cooler on floor.

Subway, 695 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: the surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Repeat: observed food residual build-up on handles of equipment. Observed broken tile around the prep sink drain.

Hinders, 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — In the enclosed patio area, a porta-potty without a hand washing sink was observed. The other violations from the standard inspection will be checked during the next standard inspection. Prior to the next inspection, remove the porta-potty and begin to make repairs to the bar floor beneath the ice bin. Also, repair or replace the kitchen dish machine to ensure it meets manufacturer’s specifications or provide documentation it can be converted from a hot water sanitizing ware washing machine to a chemical sanitizing ware washing machine.

Dec. 6

Market Fresh Foods, 301 Troy Pike, Covington — Repeat: observed water dripping from ceiling towards the back of the store in front of packaged soda.

Little Caesars, 1408 W. Main St., Troy —Critical, repeat: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Repeat: there is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. Repeat: observed handle of the hand-drying dispenser not working properly above hand washing sink towards the front of the food prep area. Handle kept sticking when pushed in. Critical, repeat: observed residual build-up on handles of the hand drying dispenser, handle of the walk-in cooler, handle and hinge on the dough mixer, dust on the fan cases of the condensing unit in walk-in cooler, debris build up on the metal racks in middle of food prep area, residual build-up on the sinks inside of ware washing area, dark residual on the dunnage racks in storage areas and walk-in cooler, dust accumulation around the pizza oven and the ceiling tile above, residual build-up on restroom door handle and restroom light switch, residual on vice grip on table by walk-in cooler door, residual on gasket on walk-in cooler door.

Pizza Hut, 1480 W. Main St., Troy — Observed broken gaskets on upright freezer, causing ice build-up on the middle outside part between the doors. Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed unclean fan guards on walk-in cooler condenser. Observed gap between wall and mop sink. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair.

Indians Pizza, 212 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Observed prep cooler cutting boards scored. The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed dark residual build-up inside ice machine. Observed a venthood with oil and dust build-up.

Dec. 7

Springmeade, 4375 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Troy Christian Elementary, Middle School, 1586 McKaig Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Troy Christian High School, 700 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Repeat: observed small holes under prep sink and 3 compartment sink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1934 W. Main St., Troy — Observed heavily stained cutting boards used for food prep. Observed forks and knives used for sampling on food prep bar not inverted during storage, corrected during inspection.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2313 W. Main St., Troy — Observed that the sanitizing solution the wiping cloths were stored in had too low of a sanitizing concentration. Observed food residual on handles of equipment in food prep area. Observed that the hand washing sink in the women’s restroom was not reaching the proper temperature during inspection. Repeat: observed condensation on the ceiling panels of the walk-in freezer.

Dec. 8

Tipp City Preschool Learning Center, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City — The FSO did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course. Observed that microwave being used in kitchen is not commercial. Critical: observed dried food residual on inside of microwave.

DJ Pizza Alley, 18 S. Second St., Tipp City — Observed wiping cloths stored in non-sanitized solution, corrected during inspection. Critical, repeat: observed opened packages of food items without proper date marking inside of prep cooler. Observed that the facility did not have proper test strips for checking sanitizing levels.

Community Bible Church Little Lighthouse, 1427 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed non-commercial fridge being used in kitchen area.

Dec. 11

Bob Evans Farms, 22 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Observed employee drinking and storing drinks on food prep bar in front of grills. Repeat: observed dried food residual on handles of microwaves in food prep area. Observed equipment not being properly air dried on rack during inspection. Observed residual on top of shelving units in waitress area.

Dec. 12

Newton Local School, 201 N. Long St., Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Tipp City Middle School, 555 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City — Observed condenser freezer unit having condensation ice build-up issue on the condensation drain line area. Also observed a large amount of ice accumulation on the floor under condensation line area.

Nevin Coppock Elementary School, 525 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City — Observed walk-in freezer condensation water/ice on covered food. Condensation water is consider to be contaminated water. Observed condenser freezer unit having condensation ice build-up issue on the condensation drain line area. Also observed ice building on the freezer wall corner area.

Milton-Union Schools, 7610 Milton Potsdam Road, West Milton — Observed wiping cloths being stored in non-sanitizing solution.

Holiday Inn Express, 1100 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

LT Ball Intermediate School, 575 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Broadway Elementary School, 223 W. Broadway St., Tipp City — Observed gaskets on walk-in cooler door damaged. Observed door frame of walk-in cooler degrading around the whole frame. The wood frame has or is rotting.

Steak N Shake, 1779 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.