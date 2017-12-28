Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Dec. 11

Genesis Healthcare Troy Center, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy — Small cartons of ice cream and a bag of french fries were observed showing signs of thawing, corrected during inspection. Critical: multiple food storage pans and lids were observed with cracks, chips and sections missing. The juice cart, as a whole, was observed homemade using NSF approved materials. On the line, the hot holding unit was observed in disrepair resulting in the leaking of water. In the prep area, the reach-in freezer adjacent to the reach-in cooler was observed in disrepair – not holding food in a frozen state. On the line, the bottom shelf beneath steam wells were observed with food debris build-up. The shelving units in the walk-in cooler were observed with a mold-like build-up. The miscellaneous drawers on the line holding packets of sugar, single-serve cups, etc. were observed with food debris build-up. In the prep area drawer, clean cooking and serving utensils were observed scattered.

Dec. 12

Subway, 11 N. High St., Covington — Repeat: observed small two door cooler with condensation leak issues inside. Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. Repeat: observed prep cooler cutting broad scored. The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

Newton Local School, 201 N. Long St., Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Tipp City Middle School, 555 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City — Observed condenser freezer unit having condensation ice build-up issue on the condensation drain line area. Also observed a large amount of ice accumulation on the floor under condensation line area.

Nevin Coppock Elementary School, 525 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City — Observed walk-in freezer condensation water/ice on covered food. Condensation water is consider to be contaminated water. Observed condenser freezer unit having condensation ice build-up issue on the condensation drain line area. Also observed ice building on the freezer wall corner area.

Milton-Union Schools, 7610 Milton Potsdam Road, West Milton — Observed wiping cloths being stored in non-sanitizing solution.

Holiday Inn Express, 1100 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

LT Ball Intermediate School, 575 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Broadway Elementary School, 223 W. Broadway St., Tipp City — Observed gaskets on walk-in cooler door damaged. Observed door frame of walk-in cooler degrading around the whole frame. The wood frame has or is rotting.

Steak N Shake, 1779 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 13

The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy — Critical: one medium sized container of multiple packs of real butter and one large tray of small individual cups of real butter were observed out at room temperature, corrected during inspection. Critical: in the soup hot holding unit, a container of clam chowder was observed holding at 125 F. Critical: one pan of raw chicken in the cold holding drawer near the salad station was observed holding at 48 F, corrected during inspection. Critical: on the line, multiple plates were observed with food debris build-up; corrected during inspection. Plates and cooking/storage pans were observed being stored with the food contact surfaces up. The cooking/serving utensil storage bins beneath the soup hot holding unit were observed with food debris build-up. Beneath the soup hot holding unit in the storage bins, the cooking and serving utensils were observed scattered.

Springcreek Primary School, 145 E. U.S. Route 36, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Al’s Pizza, 13 Weston Road, Troy — Critical: on the buffet line, a pan of marinara sauce was observed holding at 110 F, corrected during inspection. The internal ice machine lid surface was observed in disrepair. The pizza cutting board on the pizza cutting table was observed with scratches and scoring. Single-use food containers (cottage cheese, etc,) were observed being used to hold other food items (dry ingredients and sauces). The bottom shelves of tables and the wire shelving units were observed with food and dirt debris build-up. The following utensil/lid sorters or utensil storage containers were observed with food debris build-up: multi-use utensil sorter located in the drive through area, the spatula storage container located on the pizza cutting table, the miscellaneous utensil storage container on the bottom shelf below the deli slicer, the lid storage container on the bottom shelf below the deli slicer. Throughout the kitchen and on buffet line, storage pans and plates were observed with the food contact surfaces facing up. Critical: the hand washing sink adjacent to the ice machine was observed being used as a drain for the ice machine condensate. Critical: the hand sink near the pizza oven was observed with a multiuse utensil in it along with dices of food items. Multiple personal items were observed being stored on tables throughout the kitchen.