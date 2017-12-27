Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Dec. 7

Springmeade, 4375 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Harborside of Troy, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Concord Elementary School, 3145 St. Rt. 718, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Early Beginnings Child Center, 1021 S. Dorset Drive, Troy — Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Freezer observed to be residential.

Troy Christian Elementary, Middle School, 1586 McKaig Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Troy Christian High School, 700 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Repeat: observed small holes under prep sink and 3 compartment sink.

Angela’s Circle of Friends Childcare, 2910 Stone Circle, Troy — Observed acoustic ceiling tile in kitchen. Ceilings were not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed dishwasher that has not functioned in a long while.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1934 W. Main St., Troy — Observed heavily stained cutting boards used for food prep. Observed forks and knives used for sampling on food prep bar not inverted during storage, corrected during inspection.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2313 W. Main St., Troy — Observed that the sanitizing solution the wiping cloths were stored in had too low of a sanitizing concentration. Observed food residual on handles of equipment in food prep area. Observed that the hand washing sink in the women’s restroom was not reaching the proper temperature during inspection. Repeat: observed condensation on the ceiling panels of the walk-in freezer.

Dec. 8

Hampton Inn, 45 Troy Town Drive, Troy — Observed freezer in closet/storage room that is residential. Observed residential refrigerator in closet/storage room holding food.

Tipp City Preschool Learning Center, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City — The FSO did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course. Observed that microwave being used in kitchen is not commercial. Critical: observed dried food residual on inside of microwave.

I-75 North Rest Area, Interstate 75, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Miami East High School, 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Kids Learning Place & Head Start Troy, 1849 Town Park Drive, Troy — Observed dried food residual on handles of doors and cabinets. Repeat: observed dead ants underneath cabinet around air gap below prep sink.

Holiday Inn Express, 60 Troy Town Drive, Troy — No observations were documented at the time of inspection.

DJ Pizza Alley, 18 S. Second St., Tipp City — Observed wiping cloths stored in non-sanitized solution, corrected during inspection. Critical, repeat: observed opened packages of food items without proper date marking inside of prep cooler. Observed that the facility did not have proper test strips for checking sanitizing levels.

Community Bible Church Little Lighthouse, 1427 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed non-commercial fridge being used in kitchen area.

Comfort Suites, 1800 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Noncommercial crock pot, griddle and microwave were observed being used in the kitchen and serving areas. In the kitchen, the reach-in freezer was observed in disrepair. The bottom interior surfaces of cabinets not only in the kitchen but also the serving line along with the stainless steel cart located in the kitchen were observed with food debris build-up. Critical, repeat: at the time of inspection, boxes of single-serve items were observed blocking the kitchen hand washing sink. Repeat: in the kitchen, the hand washing sink was observed without disposable hand towels.

Residence Inn, 87 Troy Town Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Shell True North, 1789 W. Main St., Troy — Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection. Repeat: observed the facility offering ready to eat apples without properly washing them. These apples are sitting in self serve basket with oranges. Also observed no prep sink in establishment. Donuts in display for customer self-service was not properly labeled.

Fairfield Inn, 83 Troy Town Drive, Troy — Observed employee drink in non-designated area on prep sink.

Miami East K-8 School, 4025 N. State Route 589, Casstown — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 11

Lincoln Square V, 1320 Archer Drive, Troy — Critical: observed food items that had been date marked that were past their date mark label in walk-in cooler, corrected during inspection. Critical: observed that the quat sanitizing solution did not have proper sanitizing levels in the three compartment sink, corrected during inspection. Equipment is not being properly air dried after sanitizing.

Bob Evans Farms, 22 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Observed employee drinking and storing drinks on food prep bar in front of grills. Repeat: observed dried food residual on handles of microwaves in food prep area. Observed equipment not being properly air dried on rack during inspection. Observed residual on top of shelving units in waitress area.