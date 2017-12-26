Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Dec. 5

Fayevore’s Banquet Center, 2334 S. Miami St., West Milton — Observed that the FRP wall behind food prep sink was falling away from back wall.

Certified, 891 S. Miami St., West Milton — Observed improper storage of food box items in walk-in cooler on floor.

Subway, 695 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: the surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Repeat: observed food residual build-up on handles of equipment. Observed broken tile around the prep sink drain.

Hinders, 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — In the enclosed patio area, a porta-potty without a hand washing sink was observed. The other violations from the standard inspection will be checked during the next standard inspection. Prior to the next inspection, remove the porta-potty and begin to make repairs to the bar floor beneath the ice bin. Also, repair or replace the kitchen dish machine to ensure it meets manufacturer’s specifications or provide documentation it can be converted from a hot water sanitizing ware washing machine to a chemical sanitizing ware washing machine.

Rich Oil, 120 N. Miami St., Bradford — Critical: hand sink being used for storage of food items. Observed three-compartment sink hot water knob not functioning properly. The plumbing system was not properly repaired. Observed broken door closer on restroom door.

Dec. 6

Rich Oil, 1 W. Broadway St., Covington — Observed residual build-up on front of ice door inside ice shoot of drink machine.

Market Fresh Foods, 301 Troy Pike, Covington — Repeat: observed water dripping from ceiling towards the back of the store in front of packaged soda.

Little Caesars, 1408 W. Main St., Troy —Critical, repeat: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Repeat: there is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. Repeat: observed handle of the hand-drying dispenser not working properly above hand washing sink towards the front of the food prep area. Handle kept sticking when pushed in. Critical, repeat: observed residual build-up on handles of the hand drying dispenser, handle of the walk-in cooler, handle and hinge on the dough mixer, dust on the fan cases of the condensing unit in walk-in cooler, debris build up on the metal racks in middle of food prep area, residual build-up on the sinks inside of ware washing area, dark residual on the dunnage racks in storage areas and walk-in cooler, dust accumulation around the pizza oven and the ceiling tile above, residual build-up on restroom door handle and restroom light switch, residual on vice grip on table by walk-in cooler door, residual on gasket on walk-in cooler door.

Pizza Hut, 1480 W. Main St., Troy — Observed broken gaskets on upright freezer, causing ice build-up on the middle outside part between the doors. Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed unclean fan guards on walk-in cooler condenser. Observed gap between wall and mop sink. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair.

Indians Pizza, 212 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Observed prep cooler cutting boards scored. The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed dark residual build-up inside ice machine. Observed a venthood with oil and dust build-up.

Patty’s IGA, 106 E. Main St., Bradford — Observed that facility was prepping lettuce without properly washing the vegetable before prep. Critical: observed that apples were being sold in facility without proper protection against contamination against customers. Critical: observed that packaged food items did not have proper ingredient and allergen labeling at time of inspection. Observed food being held in non-NSF containers inside of walk-in cooler in deli section. Observed that gaskets on the doors leading to the walk-in cooler in deli area and the walk-in cooler in the meat room were in disrepair. Repeat: observed residual build-up on the condensing unit in the walk-in cooler in deli section. Observed that back wall in walk-in freezer is made of a non-approved material (OSB board). Repeat: observed dust and debris underneath equipment and in hard to reach areas throughout facility.