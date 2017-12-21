Health inspections

Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Nov. 29

Tipp City Dairy Queen, 513 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: observed ice build-up in 2 door freezer (that stores ice cream cakes). The ice build-up in the freezer is accumulating to the point it will be touching food soon. This a repeat violation that is not being addressed by maintenance. If this freezer is not able to be fixed, this freezer unit must be replaced. Critical: observed ice machine with mold residual in top section in specific areas. Observed caulking around hand sink and mop sink that was degrading. Observed shelving above 3 compartment sink degrading. The particle board and painted surfaces are not meant to be used in wet areas. Replace the shelving with approved durable water proof surface. Observed a build-up of debris in outside walk-in freezer.

Sweet By Kristy, 29 E. Main St., Tipp City — Back storage cold holding equipment did not contain a thermometer.

Domino’s Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed employee drink in non-designated area on prep table. Critical, repeat: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Repeat: person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed pizza boxes on floor. Repeat: observed the base vinyl board coming off the wall in many areas throughout the facility.

Nov. 30

Frickers, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 1

St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Forest Elementary, 413 E. Canal St., Troy — The FSO did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course.

Van Cleve Elementary School, 617 E. Main St., Troy — Repeat: observed unapproved freezer in food service. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency.

Domino’s Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Troy — Critical, repeat: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Critical: observed damaged white containers holding food in prep cooler. Owner threw away or was throwing away all of damaged white containers. Felt handles on equipment with oil residual build-up (ex. coolers).

True North Shell, 1298 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Critical: observed facility selling apples where the fruit did not have proper protection against contamination from consumers. Person-in-charge removed apples from area during inspection.Critical: observed fruit being stored in wicker baskets in front area. Observed dark residual build-up on shelving units inside of walk-in cooler. Observed dust accumulation on the ceiling of the walk-in cooler.

Arbogast Buick Pontiac GMC, 3540 S. County Road 25-A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

JJJ Childcare, 840 Arthur Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Cold Stone Creamery, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Observed dust accumulation on the fan casings in the walk-in cooler. Observed tiles coming apart that are beside the drain below cold stone drainage.

Dec. 4

Brittney’s Cakes, 50 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Observed mixer arm underneath face with residual build-up. Observed the urinal in the mens room not functioning. The plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio building code.

Subway Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Floor in foodservice has a dark residual throughout.

Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dad’s Carry Out, 249 Union St., Troy — Observed two gaps on the in wall next to mop sink.

Trojan Nutrition, 1510 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dunaway’s Beef & Ale, 508 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: in the nonfunctioning walk-in freezer, adjacent to the walk-in cooler, and in the basement, noncommercial freezers were observed. Repeat: at the time of inspection, the establishment was observed without a three compartment sink. Repeat: the walk-in freezer was observed in disrepair – nonfunctional. Repeat: at the time of inspection, the under counter hot water sanitizing ware washing machine was observed being used as a chemical sanitizing dish machine. During the inspection upon testing, the dish machine was observed with a final rinse temperature of 106 F and with 0 ppm of chlorine. Critical, repeat: at the time of inspection, the bar under counter hot water sanitizing ware washing machine was observed with a final rinse temperature of 106 F. Repeat: throughout the kitchen, single-use storage containers were observed being reused to store food items. Critical, repeat: the following food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: food containers on the bottom shelf of the prep table, soup bowls on the second shelf of the steam table, the piercing and adjacent surfaces of the can opener, the back surfaces of the deli slicer. Repeat: the shelving units in the kitchen, including the bottom shelves of prep tables, steam unit and walk-in cooler, were observed with dirt and food debris build-up.