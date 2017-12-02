Health inspections

Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Nov. 8

Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua —Repeat: Observed water dripping from condensate line onto packaged foods behind condensing unit in walk-in cooler. Repeat: Observed ice accumulation on the piping behind condensing unit in the walk-in freezer. Critical, repeat: Observed the presence of live pests in water flow towards sump pump in basement area.

Frischs Restaurant, 20 Troy Town Road, Troy — Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Repeat: Observed dented cans in the back storage area. Observed ice being used as an improper method for cold holding eggs on the front of the flat top grill. Observed that facility did not have thermolabels for measuring the temperature of the mechanical warewashing unit. Critical: Observed dried food residual on the top and sides of the inside of microwave where grills are located. Critical: Observed dried food residual on clean plates stored in food prep area. Observed food residual build-up on the space below flat top grill where piping is at. Repeat: Observed handles on microwaves and walk-in freezer door that had dried food residual on them. Observed that the underside of the shelving unit above open ingredients by flat top grill was dirty. Observed wall and floor junctures in the back storage area were not properly coved. Clean floors underneath equipment in food prep area.

Nov. 9

36 Skate Club, 4845 W. U.S. Route 36, Piqua — Critical: Observed specific unclean areas of ice machine. Clean ice machine when needed or every 3 months . Clean ice bin area and top ice maker section too. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch.

ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen, 3 E. Main St., Troy — Critical: Open bags and containers of spinach were observed without date markings. The utensil and storage container cart and shelving unit, adjacent to the three compartment sink and to the mop sink, were observed rusted. The hot water sanitizing ware washing machine was observed in disrepair – leaking water and not reaching the required temperatures.

Nov. 13

Skippers Tavern, 101 N. Miami St., West Milton — Observed improper storage of food items in walk-in freezer. Observed food boxes on floor. Observed improper draining of condensation water. Walk-in cooler condensor condensation drainage line is leaking water. Observed base tile missing under three-bay sink area. Observed a build-up of dust in the area around the vent hood (including the equipment, hood, and shelves). Observed items that need organized in the kitchen and bar area. These items were on the floor or on shelves. Critical: Observed improper storage of poisonous chemicals on bar stainless table, next to clean items.

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 19 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Observed hard boiled eggs that were not being cold held properly during inspection (44 F). Observed apples that were not being properly protected from contamination.

Holiday Inn Express, 1100 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: Observed turkey sausage patties (110 F) and pork sausage patties (118 F) not being hot held at the proper temperature, corrected during inspection. Observed that there were no sanitizing test strips for the three compartment sink. Observed ice accumulation in the reach-in freezer in food prep area. Observed dust residual build-up on the fan cover in food prep area. Observed hand washing sink in the employee restroom where the water was not reaching the required temperature.

Basil’s Restaurant, 18 N. Market St., Troy — Observed that condensing unit in walk-in freezer in basement of facility had ice accumulation below and above the unit.

El Sombrero, 1700 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Observed mouse droppings on the shelving units holding packaged items and foods in the basement. Observed dark residual on the inside of ice machine.

Fox’s Pizza Den, 19 N. Miami St., West Milton — Critical, repeat: Facility was not able to provide illness reporting guideline during inspection. Critical: Observed pepperoni (54 F) and cheese (58 F) that had been in the prep cooler for over 12+ hours. All other foods were to temperature. Employee threw away pepperoni and cheese during inspection. Critical: Observed containers of refrigerated TCS food that was not being date marked in prep cooler. Observed time without temperature control being used for pizza sauce without proper written procedures. Observed walk-in cooler door that was observed to be damaged on the outside. Observed food residual on pizza pans stored underneath prep table. Observed food residual build-up on shelving rack holding pizza pans. Repeat: Observed food residual build-up on the handles of the equipment. Repeat: Observed food debris build-up on top of pizza oven. Observed dust and residual build-up on shelving unit by three compartment sink. Repeat: Observed hole in wall base below three compartment sink that needs to be repaired. Observed food residual build-up on outlet and wire cover behind pizza oven and prep table. Critical: Observed live gnats in food prep area. Facility was not able to provide any documentation and there was no employee there for Level 1 Food Safety Training.

Nov. 14

American Legion #586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City — Critical: Person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. At time of inspection, no written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events was observed. An irreversible registering temperature indicator (thermometer or labels) was not readily accessible in hot water mechanical ware washing operations. There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer in bar. The surfaces of cutting board (in bar) was stained and scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed bar vinyl floor area near drain lifting up and damaged.