County approves new trucks for Transfer Station

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved awarded bids for the purchase of new vehicles for the county’s Transfer Station.

The board awarded bids for several vehicles for the Sanitary Engineering Department, including a New Western Star roll-off truck. The bid was awarded to Kinstle Sterling of Wapakoneta at a total cost of $143,569.

The commissioners also awarded a bid for two semi trucks at a cost of $190,052 to Flag City Truck and Equipment.

The commissioners accepted a quote for new software licensing on behalf of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The total cost of the Sage 50 premium business software is not to exceed $1,256.

The new licensing updates the county’s current software, which is used for public records and sheriff’s sales, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

The board also opened several submissions to a request for qualifications for design services to replace the county’s phone system.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

