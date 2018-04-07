Tipp board goes paperless

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools is leveraging technology to improve the governance process while saving staff time.

A new, easy-to-use service will allow the school district to maximize the effectiveness of their board meetings with increased transparency, providing a basis for better and more open communication with the public, while improving productivity.

The board management solution, BoardDocs Pro, is a fast and easy paperless agenda solution. BoardDocs uses a structured, collaborative workflow that is specifically designed to meet the unique needs and legal requirements of public school boards, county commissions, municipal governments and a wide variety of other types of governing bodies.

Additionally, board members will also have access to best practices from other organizations that are using the system, allowing them to gain important knowledge about initiatives other governing bodies have considered and implemented.

Electronic distribution will not only save time and resources, but it will also provide unprecedented public access via Tipp City Schools’ web site to agenda items and other board-related information. This process will allow interested parties to review information prior to meetings. After the meeting, individuals can review the agenda items and see what action the board took, complete with voting results. Documents associated with the meeting are automatically archived and can be accessed by date or by using the system’s comprehensive search feature.

“This is a great tool to increase connection with the Board of Education, Tipp City Schools, and the community,” district superintendent Dr. Gretta Kumpf said.

The new board management features can be accessed via Tipp City Schools’ web site at www.tippcityschools.com under the “Your School Board” tab on the home page or via the drop down under Administration. Then click on “Board of Education.”

For questions regarding BoardDocs, contact Kari Prall at the Tipp City Board of Education, kprall@tippcity.k12.oh.us or (937) 669-6308.

Agendas, documents accessible online