Police reports

March 16

DRUG OFFENSE: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Dispatch advised that a man got out of an old truck with a plastic cover on the back and was going door to door and then to the rear of a residence.

Upon arrival, the officers located a truck with a flat rear tire and a tarp covering what appeared to be a shelter in the bed. They made contact with a female passenger, Jennifer McNabb, who told police she had gone to a few doors hoping to use a phone. She also said the driver, James Daniels, had gone to get help an hour previously and had not yet returned. When asked if anyone was in the back of the truck, she said no. She then told police that the driver may be in need of medical attention.

The second officer continued to check the area for the driver. The officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the rear of the truck and advised the occupant to come out. The driver, Daniels, emerged half-dressed and admitted that he had marijuana and meth in the truck,. He also had an active warrant out of Greene County, according to the report.

Officers located a container holding a burnt joint and a chuck of methamphetamine, as well as a white powdered substance that was suspected to be meth and a glass meth pipe.

Daniels was transported to the Miami County Jail where he was booked in for possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. McNabb was cited for obstructing official business.

March 18

BURGLARY: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Tamarak Avenue in reference to a burglary complaint. A resident discovered a female shoe holding his screened-in porch window open. His porch furniture was turned over and he had found another shoe and a ladies purse.

The homeowner told police that he’d heard his dogs barking around 2 a.m. but did not get up to investigate. The officer collected the items found and identified their owner from the ID in the wallet.

The ID belonged to a neighbor, who mistakenly climbed through the wrong window after returning home late. The officer noted that the neighbor was “still feeling the effects of a night of drinking.” No further action was taken and no charges were pursued.