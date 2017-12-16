Dec. 4

PARKING COMPLAINT: A resident in the 100 block of Kiser Drive registered a complaint about a red truck sitting by his house. The department informed him it belonged to his neighbor. The reporting party said he wanted to be sure it wasn’t stolen.

WELFARE CHECK: A man was sleeping in his car in a car wash bay at Supreme Clean and instructed to leave.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A resident in the 300 block of South Second Street reported a dog left in a truck and was concerned it would get loose. The owner took the dog inside.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Officer responded to North Third Street and Franklin for juveniles reportedly stealing a road sign. Teenager was shaking the sign because he was bored and was advised not to do that. No damage was done.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Report received of a vehicle in the area of Douglas Way acting suspicious. Area checked and the vehicle was gone on arrival.

NOISE COMPLAINT: A resident in the 700 block of Larch Street was warned for loud music around 10 p.m.

ASSAULT: A student was accused of assaulting another student at Tippecanoe High School. The assistant principal produced surveillance video of the cafeteria showing one male student walking up behind another male student and punching him from behind. The injured student did not appear to be seriously hurt and decided he did not need a medic to respond. An assault charge was filed and the school imposed a 10-day suspension.

Dec. 5

DRUG OFFENSE: Andrew Collins consented to search after a traffic stop, was suspended and possessed meth pipe. He was cited with drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and child restraint systems.

Dec. 6

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A resident in the 400 block of Clover Hill Drive reported allegedly intentional damage to his vehicle. He said two people known to him broke his left taillight and jumped on the front hood of his car, putting a large dent in the hood.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: At 11 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 200 block of Woodlawn Drive in reference to property damage. The reporting party stated that he and his wife heard an explosion outside their home around 5 a.m. No damage was seen at that time, but the residents later noticed small rocks stuck in a window screen.

At noon, the officer returned to the property in reference to another damage complaint, which might be related to the first. The report stated that at this time, there is no way to tell for sure if the suspect in the second case caused the damage in the first.

The reporting party and a witness told the officer that a neighbor’s truck drove through the yard and damaged the lawn decorations. The suspect said he drove into his neighbor’s yard because he believed that his neighbor was surveilling his residence with cameras inside his apartment and he was upset. The suspect could not produce evidence of this, but said the recording devices had already been removed. He handed the officer an electrical power strip and asked him to check it for recording devices.

He was warned to stay off his neighbor’s property and issued a summons for criminal damage.

Dec. 7

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Holiday Inn on Main Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officers located a maroon SUV running with loud music playing in the parking lot. A male and a female were sleeping in the vehicle, identified as Cory Barnes and Jessica Jenkins of Greenville, Tenn.

The officer noted a smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. According to the report, Barnes and Jenkins told the officer there was no marijuana in the vehicle and that they had smoked it all earlier.

A search of the vehicle located a green plastic tube that contained marijuana, half of a Vicodin and a bottle of codeine cough syrup. Barnes was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of possession of drugs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Responded to a home in the 400 block of Clover Hill Drive in reference to a vehicle being spray painted overnight. The owner reported that this is the second occurrence in two nights.

Dec.8

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer spotted a vehicle with expired registration heading northbound on Interstate 75 near mile marker 69 in Tipp City. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the tan Nissan continued northbound, then exited at the Route 55 exit in Troy and stopped on the ramp.

The driver, Gary Stambaugh, said he did not know the registration had expired. His license was also suspended, but he told the officer he had just paid all his reinstatement fees. The officer noted that he was familiar with Stambaugh and his passenger due to past history. Stambaugh stepped out of the vehicle and consented to a search. The officer located a clear baggie of prescription pills that were prescribed to Stambaugh’s wife. The pills were a Schedule III narcotic and Stambaugh said he was keeping them for his wife, who was in jail for a probation violation.

The officer also received consent to search the vehicle and found a small bag of marijuana and a used syringe. Stambaugh insisted the syringe was not his. He was cited with driving under suspension, failure to display valid registration and possession of Schedule III drugs.

Dec. 9

WELFARE CHECK: Assisted the Sheriff’s Office with an elderly gentleman who walked away from Randall Residence. The 97-year-old walked away with his walker and no jacket or hat.